Mary Elizabeth Hower
Mary Elizabeth “Liz” Hower, 75, of Venice, Florida, formerly of Worcester, Massachusetts, died Wednesday, March 24, 2019. She was born Sept. 1, 1943.
She was a graduate of Worcester State College and the University of Massachusetts. She was an avid quilter and a loving sister.
Liz is survived by her beloved sister, Barbara; brother-in-law, Timothy Gomber II; and her dear friends, Wendy and Paul Greeney of Traverse City, Michigan.
Services: A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity or St. Francis Animal Rescue of Venice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.