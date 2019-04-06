Mary Elizabeth Hower

Mary Elizabeth “Liz” Hower, 75, of Venice, Florida, formerly of Worcester, Massachusetts, died Wednesday, March 24, 2019. She was born Sept. 1, 1943.

She was a graduate of Worcester State College and the University of Massachusetts. She was an avid quilter and a loving sister.

Liz is survived by her beloved sister, Barbara; brother-in-law, Timothy Gomber II; and her dear friends, Wendy and Paul Greeney of Traverse City, Michigan.

Services: A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity or St. Francis Animal Rescue of Venice.

