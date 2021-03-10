Mary I. Oswald
Mary I. (Bailer) Oswald, formerly of Bay City, Michigan, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Venice, Florida. Mary was born July 26, 1920, in Birch Run, Michigan.
Mom lived a long and full life. Her passion was her nursing career: “Once a nurse, always a nurse.”
Carl, her husband of 62 years, died in 2002.
She is survived by their four children: Dean (Jewel) Oswald of Newberry, Michigan, Judy (Bob) Dutton of Venice, Florida, and Bay City, Michigan, Janece “Babe” Rechsteiner of Acworth, Georgia, and Sherry (Bob) VanOchten of Tower Lakes, Illinois; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Don and Doug Bailer of Birch Run, Michigan, both of whom are World War II decorated veterans.
Mom was predeceased by her parents, Herman and Josie (Blair) Bailer of Birch Run, Michigan; her sister, Dora (Herbert) Deuring; sisters-in-law Mrs. Don Bailer (Clarisa) and Mrs. Doug Bailer (Roberta “Bert”); son-in-law LeeRoy Rechsteiner; and her infant brother Harry.
A warm thank you to Mom’s caregivers and to her friends (in particular, Barbara Beers) and family who brightened her days with phone calls, cards, letters and visits.
Services: Per Mom’s wishes, cremation has taken place; there will not be a memorial service.
