Mary Jane Walewyk
Septe. 27, 1935-June 15, 2020
Mary Jane Walewyk, born Sept. 27, 1935, daughter of Frances Blackwell and Dwight Stuart Bailey, in Blossburg, Pennsylvania, passed away after a brief illness in Venice, Florida, on Monday, June 15, 2020, at the age of 84.
Mary Jane graduated from Mansfield High School and received her Bachelor of Science from the University of Cincinnati. She was a loving mother, artist, homemaker and dear friend.
After raising her children in Chicago, New Jersey, Connecticut, Paris, France, and Brussels, Belgium, Mary Jane settled in Venice. As a Mary Kay sales representative and with the assistance of the local Women’s Support Group, Mary Jane rediscovered herself.
She excelled in leadership and eventually rose to be the president of the Women’s Support Group and was highlighted in the local paper numerous times.
Mary Jane was an active duplicate and social bridge player. While playing bridge, she met Armand and they became bridge and life partners until his passing.
Mary Jane was an active member and patron of the arts in Venice. She regularly attended performances at Venice Theatre and the Venice Symphony. She loved painting and enjoyed taking classes at the Venice Art Center. She traveled several times to Europe for painting excursions with her dear friend Karen.
She was predeceased by her husband, Armand Walewyk. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Anne Johnston and husband, David Johnston, and son John McColl Barr Jr. and, wife Janet Sue Krueger. Her life was enriched by the special friendships of Karen Williams and Jackie Young.
Services: A Celebration of Life will be held at The Inlets Clubhouse in Nokomis, Florida, on Thursday June 25, at 2 p.m. For the protection of all, the family requests that everyone in attendance wear a mask.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Venice Arts Center, Venice Theatre or the Venice Area Historical Society.
