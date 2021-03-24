Mary Jean Nick
Mary Jean (Bullers) Nick, affectionately known as “Mary Jean,” passed peacefully, surrounded by her three adoring daughters and loving husband of 65 years, William “Bill” Fredrick Nick, on Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Upon retirement in 1995, Mary Jean and Bill moved to Venice, Florida, where they found much happiness, made many wonderful friends, played lots of cards and thoroughly enjoyed their leisure years.
However, nothing brought them more joy than their beloved grandchildren, Nicholas Ryan Wilson, Connor Reagan Wilson and Shannon Marina Rust. Their mutual devotion was abundantly evident, and she shared a very special relationship with each of them.
Mary Jean leaves behind her beloved husband, William “Bill” Fredrick Nick; her three daughters, Annette Marie Nick of Lakewood Ranch, Florida, Janine Nick Rust and her husband, Stephen Paul Rust, and granddaughter, Shannon Marina Rust, all of Stamford, Connecticut, and Claudia Jean (Nick) Wilson and her husband, David Allen Wilson of Milton, Georgia, and their sons Nicholas Ryan Wilson of Houston, Texas, and Connor Reagan Wilson, who is attending Middle Tennessee State University.
Services: There will be a private celebration of Mary Jean’s life with her immediate family at a later date. Services under the care of Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory, Venice. Online condolences can be made at FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mary Jean’s honor to Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota.
