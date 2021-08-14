Mary (Kuzminski) Berardi passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021, just three weeks short of her 98th birthday. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Mary was a native of Haverhill, Massachusetts. Upon retirement, she and Bill moved to Englewood, Florida, and then to Port Charlotte, Florida. They were snowbirds for many years, returning to their summer home in Newburyport, Massachusetts. For the past seven years Mary was a resident of Aston Gardens in Venice, Florida.
She was the owner of the Fashion Flaire Beauty Salon in Lawrence, Massachusetts, until her retirement to Florida. In Florida, she volunteered for many years at the Port Charlotte Cultural Center and the Douglas T. Jacobson Veterans Nursing Home.
Mary was known for her friendliness and kindness, and she brought smiles and joy to all around her.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen Durette and son-in-law, Andrew Durette, of Venice; grandson, Steven Durette of Venice; and granddaughters, Christine Durette of Los Angeles, California, and Lauren Durette of Somersworth, New Hampshire; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill.
Services: There will be a memorial service on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 11:30 a.m. at Sarasota National Cemetery. Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Ewing Chapel, is handling the arrangements.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida, 925 North Jackson Road, Venice, FL 34292.
