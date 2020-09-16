Mary Lou Shewan
Mary Lou Shewan died on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at the age of 85. She was born in Erie, Pennsylvania, to William and Louisa Shewan.
One of Mary Lou’s greatest joys was working with her brother and sister-in-law, Gerald and Adeline, on many home projects.
She earned a master's degree in Special Education at Millersburg State University and taught special ed for 40 years.
After retirement, she moved to Sarasota, Florida, where she lived out a heart of service, spending several years delivering Meals on Wheels and assisting in the office at St. Thomas More parish.
Mary Lou’s favorite “ministry” was as a volunteer (one of Charlie’s Angels) at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Retreat Center in Venice, where Sister Carmella and Father Charlie became dear friends.
She loved gardening and travelling, which she did as long as she was able. Sister Sallie Latkovich was a dear friend, frequent house guest and travel companion.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents and all her siblings: Richard, Gerald, William (Rosemary) and Donna (Mel) Gingenbach.
Mary Lou is survived by her lifelong friend, Nancy Fertig, and family with whom she remained close over the years: sister-in-law Adeline Shewan and nieces and nephews Judy (Dennis) Vogel, Tom (Ivette) Shewan and Gerry Woomer; as well as several great-nieces and -nephews.
Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Sept. 19, at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church in Sarasota, with Father J.J. McCarthy, O. Carm. presiding. Burial will follow in the Memorial Garden at the church.
Contributions: Gifts in Mary Lou’s memory may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Retreat Center, 3989 South Moon Drive, Venice FL 34292.
