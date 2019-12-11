Mary Louise (Brooks) Craig
Mary Louise (Brooks) Craig, better known as Louise or Weezie to friends, went home to that greater home in Heaven Monday, Dec. 2, 2019.
She was born Sept. 7, 1935, in Xenia, Ohio, and graduated from Xenia High School in 1953. She was married to Capt. Rodger Craig for near 67 years and traveled with him during his Marine Corps career.
Louise is survived by her husband, Rodger, and three children, six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
Services: A memorial service will be held at the Venice Masonic Lodge on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 2 p.m. Burial will be private with family.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Venice, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Tennessee or The Shriners Hospital for Children.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.