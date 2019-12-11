Mary Louise (Brooks) Craig

Mary Louise (Brooks) Craig, better known as Louise or Weezie to friends, went home to that greater home in Heaven Monday, Dec. 2, 2019.

She was born Sept. 7, 1935, in Xenia, Ohio, and graduated from Xenia High School in 1953. She was married to Capt. Rodger Craig for near 67 years and traveled with him during his Marine Corps career.

Louise is survived by her husband, Rodger, and three children, six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

Services: A memorial service will be held at the Venice Masonic Lodge on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 2 p.m. Burial will be private with family.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Venice, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Tennessee or The Shriners Hospital for Children.

