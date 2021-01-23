Mary Lynne Carr
Mary Lynne Carr of Venice, Florida, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
Born on Nov. 5, 1934, to Nelson and Grace (Foster) Hopkins in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, Mary went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Tulsa and a Master of Arts from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
She had a fulfilling career in education that spanned 30 years. Mary taught in public and private schools and worked as a librarian, primarily on the college and university level. She was a proud faculty member at the University of Wisconsin and Manatee Community College.
After retirement, she worked as a volunteer project coordinator for the Venice High School Foundation and prepared successful grad applications for the high school. She was actively involved in various educational programs of Venice Presbyterian Church.
Mary had many accomplishments throughout her life. She had reviews of children’s literature and college and university reference books published nationwide. As a member of the American Library Association, she was elected to the Newbery-Caldecott Awards Selection Committee for the most distinguished books in children’s literature. Mary was cited in Who’s Who in Librarianship and Information Science.
Mary leaves behind her beloved children, Steven Carr of Orlando, Florida, and Cathleen Carr of Montclair, New Jersey. She also leaves behind her sister Nora K. Hopkins of Tulsa, Oklahoma, as well as three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her beloved mother, Grace Hopkins, and sister Elizabeth S. Martin.
Services: Services are under the care of Farley Funeral Home. Service arrangements will be announced when they are finalized. Online condolences can be made at FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a contribution in Mary’s name to the Venice Presbyterian Church Fund.
