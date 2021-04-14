Mary Muse Gaston
Mary Muse Gaston, age 92, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in Venice, Florida, where she had resided for the last 38 years.
Mary, youngest daughter of Joseph Pressly Muse and Ruth Service Muse, was born Aug. 24, 1928, in Spartanburg, South Carolina. She was raised in Charlotte, North Carolina, and graduated from Central High in 1946.
Mary attended Newbury College and graduated from the University of South Carolina College of Education in 1950.
Mary Eunice Muse married James Bostwick Gaston Jr. of Greenville, South Carolina, on Jan. 29, 1949. Mary and Jim lived in Augusta, Georgia, where she taught school for 28 years. They were members of First Presbyterian Church, and Mary served on the board of the Women of The Church.
In 1982, they moved to Venice, enjoying many years of travel, sun and relaxation. Mary was an active member of Venice Presbyterian Church and the Venice-Nokomis Woman’s Club for 37 years. She was the eldest active member at the time of her death.
She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth “Betty” Snellings (Bill) of Sea Island, Georgia; her son, George Muse Gaston of Middlebrook, Virginia; her two grandchildren, William R. Snellings III of Charlottesville, Virginia, and his wife, Kacie (sons Ford, Sam and Henry) and Lilibet Snellings Kyte of Richmond, Virginia, and her husband, Peter (son Peter Jr.)
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Joseph Muse Jr.; and sister, Marguerite I. Powell.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Venice Presbyterian Church, 825 The Rialto Venice, FL 34285, or a charity of your choice.
Farley Funeral Home, Venice, is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting FarleyFuneralHome.com.
