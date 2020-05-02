Mary Sue David
Mary Sue David, 90, peacefully passed away Friday afternoon, April 17, 2020, in Venice, Florida.
Sue was born Feb. 1, 1930, in Bluefield, West Virginia, and was the daughter of the late Robert Henry David and Grace Carter David. Two brothers, Robert Henry David Jr. and Wayne David, preceded her in death, as did her sister, Thelma David Steele.
Sue was a graduate of Bluefield High School, Concord University and West Virginia University, where she received her graduate and doctorate degree in Health and Education. Sue was a teacher at Bluefield High School and longtime professor at Radford University in Radford, Virginia.
Sue was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church in Venice.
Survivors include her nephews, David Steele and wife, Priscilla, of Phoenix, Arizona, and Jay Steele of Salem, Oregon; and great-nephews and -nieces including Ryan Steele, St. Louis, Missouri, and Michelle Steele, Phoenix.
Sue was blessed by many dear and wonderful friends during her life, including Bonnie Hurlburt and Ann Devine of Venice.
Services: In keeping with COVID-19 regulations, a memorial service will be held on a later and safer date in Venice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.