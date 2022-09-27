Maryann (Glaser) Terry was born November 30, 1955, to parents James Joseph Glaser and Johanne Callahan Glaser in Cincinnati, Ohio. On Sunday, September 11, 2022, Maryann passed away unexpectedly in Fairbanks, Alaska while on vacation with her husband Charlie. She is survived by her 3 siblings: Linda (Glaser) Bueno, Alex; Pamela (Jeska) Linker, David; and Robert Glaser; Esther. She is also survived by her nephew Steven Jeska (Yachiyo), and nieces Jennifer Adamson (Christopher Lineback) and Brittany Glaser.
In 1966, the Glaser family moved from Cincinnati to Toledo, Ohio, where Maryann attended St. Patrick's of Heatherdowns Elementary School and McAuley High School (grad. 1974). She then went on to the University of Toledo and received a bachelor's degree in Recreation Management.
Out of college, she began working as the director of the YWCA day camp before taking an internship in Wyoming at the Jackson Hole Science School. Maryann was on the ski patrol in Jackson Hole, as well as in New Hampshire, where she moved in 1984. While in New Hampshire she assisted in the management of several restaurants in North Conway.
Maryann moved to Venice, Florida to be closer to her parents. She worked with disabled adults at the Loveland Center in Venice. She then went on to work at Habitat for Humanity, of South Sarasota County, helping to bring housing to under privileged families. Then as the director of the South Sarasota United Way, Maryann was an active member of the Venice FL Sunrise Rotary, including serving as the first female president.
Maryann and Charlie recently retired and relocated to South Carolina. Mary loved being outdoors, whether gardening, hiking, camping with Charlie, or walking her beloved dog, Tilly.
We will miss her smile, her warmth, her infectious laughter, and her zest for life. The family suggest memorials to The Loveland Center in Venice Florida. A celebration of Maryann's life is being planned for this winter (2023) in Venice, Florida.
