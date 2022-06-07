Maryann H Luczejko Jun 7, 2022 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Card of Thanks Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Maryann H. Luczejko formerly of Philadelphia, Pa., and Venice, Fla., passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.Dearest mother of Walter Luczejko, Thomas Luczejko (Rosemary), Steven Luczejko (Marla). She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and daughter-in-law Lois "Lolly" Carson.Services and Interment will be private.Contributions in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Motorcycle, car crash leaves two critical in hospital Venice biz growing as it connects world with fiber optic Venice man needs a kidney he can't get from family Man missing in the Venice area Details released for Venice car crash in mid-May Load entries × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Trending Now Motorcycle, car crash leaves two critical in hospital Venice biz growing as it connects world with fiber optic Venice man needs a kidney he can't get from family Man missing in the Venice area Details released for Venice car crash in mid-May Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
