Maryann H. Luczejko formerly of Philadelphia, Pa., and Venice, Fla., passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

Dearest mother of Walter Luczejko, Thomas Luczejko (Rosemary), Steven Luczejko (Marla). She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and daughter-in-law Lois "Lolly" Carson.

Services and Interment will be private.

Contributions in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105

