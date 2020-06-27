Maureen Moody
6/27/1948-5/5/2020
‘We the Willing, led by the unknow(n)ing, are Doing the Impossible, For the ungrateful.
We have Done So Very much, with So Very little, For So Very Long.
That-
We are now Able to Do Anything, with Nothing, at Any Time, for Any reason, for Any one.
The above version is for the Laborers to be acknowledged-As well as the patron … that has never even heard or noticed us!’
America was/is/still Built on the backs of The Willing.
LOVE YOU MOM!
You have worked your whole life, on your feet, that I could have this Life and Be able to even write this ….
Miss You Every Day.
Welcome to Your New Life’s Resting spot at Venice Memorial Gardens.
You can finally rest Under the Shade, Watching, Feeling, Listening to the Waters, Sun, Moon & Stars
Live, Love & Laugh
WE ALL MISS YOU
HAPPY BIRTHDAY
