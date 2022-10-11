Maxine N. Ginn

Maxine Narotski Ginn, 90, passed peacefully, Saturday, October 8, 2022. Born in Richmond, Ind., the daughter of Samuel & Caroline Narotski. She earned her bachelor's in Business from Miami University in Ohio and belonged to the Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority. Met her future husband David; married and moved to Orlando, Fla., then to Newtown, Conn., finally retiring in Venice, Fla.
She has always been very active in the community in which she lives. While in Newtown, she was on the Planning & Zoning Commission; Executive Officer of the Board of Realtors; and even ran for 1st Selectman! In Venice, she volunteered for 15+ years at the Venice Hospital; became a Sarasota County Court Mediator and Guardian ad litem for CASA.
She was a Life member and Judge Emeritus of the National Garden Clubs belonging to Newtown and Venice Garden Clubs respectively. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, theater, shopping, flower arranging, and having a handsome man on her arm.
Four daughters survive her: Kymrie Zaslow; Colette Ouellet (Ron); Karen Rominger (Roger) and Caroline Tacker (Jay Travis); grandchildren: David, Sophia, Cheyenne, Garrett, Kelsy, William, Mina, and Casimir III; great-grandchildren: Charlotte, Jack, Samayah, Alexandra, Benicio, Dominic, and Casimir IV.
