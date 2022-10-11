Maxine N. Ginn

Maxine Narotski Ginn, 90, passed peacefully, Saturday, October 8, 2022. Born in Richmond, Ind., the daughter of Samuel & Caroline Narotski. She earned her bachelor's in Business from Miami University in Ohio and belonged to the Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority. Met her future husband David; married and moved to Orlando, Fla., then to Newtown, Conn., finally retiring in Venice, Fla.

She has always been very active in the community in which she lives. While in Newtown, she was on the Planning & Zoning Commission; Executive Officer of the Board of Realtors; and even ran for 1st Selectman! In Venice, she volunteered for 15+ years at the Venice Hospital; became a Sarasota County Court Mediator and Guardian ad litem for CASA.

