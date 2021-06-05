Melvin Nelson Grant
Melvin Nelson Grant passed away Monday, May 24, 2021.
Nelson was born Aug. 15, 1933, in Snow Hill, North Carolina. He grew up in a family of six children.
Nelson began his post-high school education with three years at West Texas State College, Canyon, Texas, majoring in civil engineering.
In 1953, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served his country proudly for three years.
During his time in the Army he was selected to play baseball on the Army team. After his discharge from the military, he was recruited by the Abilene Blue Sox, a professional baseball team, and played professional baseball from 1951 to 1956.
After his baseball career ended, he entered the construction business in Indianapolis, Indiana, and built high-end commercial and residential buildings until his retirement.
He was a 48-year Master Mason, a Shriner and a 32nd-degree Scottish Right Mason.
In 2001 he moved with his wife to Venice, Florida.
Nelson leaves behind his beloved wife of 68 years, Dorothy Beatrice “Bea” Grant; two children, Stephanie Lynn Hammond and Joel Scott Grant; a granddaughter; great-grandchildren; and elderly siblings.
Services: He will be laid to rest at a graveside service Monday, June 14, at 11:30 a.m. at Sarasota National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date. Services are under the care of Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory, Venice. Online condolences can be made at FarleyFuneralHome.com.
