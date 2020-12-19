Michael Arthur Verney
Michael Arthur Verney, of Venice, Florida, formerly of Sparta, New Jersey, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
Born in Brockport, New York, Mike spent his early childhood in Lake Stevens, Washington. His family moved to Sparta for his junior high and high school years, when he was known as “Moose” to his schoolmates, first playing for and then assistant-managing the football and basketball teams.
After graduating high school, Mike enlisted in the U.S. Marines, spending his service years in Twentynine Palms, California.
After leaving California, Mike returned to Sparta, where he worked as a long-haul trucker, a tire mechanic and later, a tractor-truck operator.
A short time after his parents retired to Florida, Mike relocated permanently to Venice.
Settling into Venice, Mike worked in the shipping yard at Crom Equipment Rentals as a yard foreman, and in landscaping, driving a tri-axle dump truck. In his later years he worked warehousing and delivering for the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Herald-Tribune and Gondolier Sun.
For several years he volunteered transportation services for Venetian Harmony, a Sweet Adelines a cappella barbershop chorus for women.
He enjoyed his time visiting local dog parks with his golden retriever companion, Samantha, and was voted president of a local dog walkers group.
Mike was the type of person always willing to be helpful to others in need. With a quick, hearty laugh and a kind smile, Mike was considered by all who knew him as a “gentle soul”.
Mike was predeceased by his parents, George R. and Judith L. Verney. He is survived by brothers Christopher and Tim; Tim’s spouse, Michele; niece Emma; and nephew Ben.
Services: A celebratory service in Upstate New York is planned for Spring 2021. Local arrangements are being handled by Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Research Foundation.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.