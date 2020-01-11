Michael C. Polinchak
Michael C. Polinchak, of Venice, Florida, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. He was 82.
Michael was born April 8, 1937, in Detroit, Michigan, to Michael and Helen Polinchak.
He is survived by his loving wife, Marion Polinchak; two children, Mary Catherine (Russ) Vahle and William Michael Polinchak; two grandchildren, Amber and Kevin Shahan; and two great-grandchildren, McKenna and Matthew Shahan.
Services: A Funeral Mass, followed by interment, will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Our Lady of Lourdes, 1301 Center Road, Venice. To share a memory of Michael or to leave the family a special condolence, visit FarleyFuneralHome.com.
