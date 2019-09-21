Michael Douglas Cecil
Michael Douglas Cecil, 67, passed in his home surrounded by family, in Venice, Florida on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.
Mike was born March 25, 1952, in Noblesville, Indiana, but called Venice his home for over 35 years.
Mike was an avid fisherman with a love for wildlife. There was never a sunrise he didn’t appreciate or an animal he wouldn’t rescue. Mike spent time volunteering for the Wildlife Center of Venice and made it his mission to bring awareness to our wildlife around us.
Michael is survived by his wife, Rhonda Cecil; three children, Sunrise Arnold of Noblesville and Nichole Miliano and Justin Cecil, both of Venice; and seven grandchildren.
Services: A Celebration of Life in Mike’s honor will be held Saturday, Sept. 28 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Oscar Scherer State Park in Osprey, Florida. This will be a very informal celebration, just as our Mike would have wanted: food, nature, memories and laughs. We will probably do some speaking around 2 p.m. Other than that, it’s going to be a good, ole-fashioned cookout. People may come and go as they please. We plan to have food, drinks and games. You can bring a dish but don’t have to. You can bring kids and pets. You can bring any outdoor games you have. We have plenty of tables but bring the lawn chairs or whatever you want to enjoy the day. This is for everyone. We want to have a day of laughs and smiles.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, we are asking for donations to the Wildlife Center of Venice in Michael Cecil’s name: The Wildlife Center of Venice, 925 North Jackson Road, Venice FL 34292; WildlifeCenterOfVenice.org.
Michael Cecil is soaring high with the eagles.
