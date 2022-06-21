Michael Lee Rowley, 69, of Venice, Fla., peacefully passed away at his home on Thursday, June 16, 2022, surrounded by his wife, daughter, and brother after his short, but strong, fight against cancer.
Michael was born on January 14, 1953, to Marion & Jane Rowley and raised in Lynnville, Ind. He was a graduate of Tecumseh high school class of 1971 and attended Indiana State University. Michael resided in Boonville, Ind., for many years where he raised his family. He retired from Bristol-Myers Squibb Pharmaceuticals after 30+ years of service.
In his free time Mike loved to golf with his wife and friends, attend Fellowship Bible Church, watch his big screen TV, work his retirement job at Lowes to stay active, and was a pro on the grill. Mike was an avid and skilled golfer and you could always find him on the course making his buddies envious of his golf game. He always had the biggest smile and always had kind, gracious words for anyone he met.
Mike is survived by his wife Cathy, of Venice; two children, Wendy (Shawn) Wies, Gentryville, Ind., and Shayne (Kaylee) Rowley, Owensboro, Ky.; five grandchildren, Blaire (Matthew) Bertram, Kyle Leslie, and Griffin, Gabriella, and Gabriel Rowley; sister Mary Jane Ambrose, brother, John (Beverly) Rowley, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and niece, Angela Hall.
A visitation will be held at Farley Funeral Home, 265 Nokomis Avenue S. in Venice on Thursday, June 23, 2022 from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m., with a funeral service to follow.
A service and interment will be held at Shiloh Cemetery in Folsomville, Indiana at a later date and the family will announce when the date and time is finalized.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.