Michael R. Sheppard, 54, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Venice, Florida.
Mike was born Nov. 1, 1964, in Bangor, Maine. Mike was a devoted son and father and a loving brother, uncle, nephew and cousin. Mike’s quick wit and dry sense of humor charmed the lives of many.
He is survived by his mother, Patricia Golden Zazzali; stepfather, Peter B. Zazzali; sisters, Karen Sheppard and Debra Lenfest; daughters, Nichole Maturo and Lydia Peters; sons, Austin Maturo and Kyle Treadwell; stepsisters, Verna and Lynn Eldridge; and stepbrothers, Kenneth and Mark Eldridge.
Services: A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, at Ciao Bella Salon, 2161 South Tamiami Trail, Venice.
