Michel A. ‘Mike’ Groff
Michel A. “Mike” Groff, of Venice, Florida, passed away at his home on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at the age of 80.
He was born Feb. 9, 1941, in Buffalo, New York, where he spent his childhood. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and spent some time in Europe. He was also a member of the American Legion.
Mike moved to Venice, Florida in the late ‘80s. He worked for the Sarasota County School Board in Maintenance for 14 years and retired in 2008.
Mike was an active member of Epiphany Cathedral Parish. He also belonged to the Knights of Columbus, Council 7052, for 13 years. He was a 4th Degree Knight and served in the Color Corps of Council 7052. Previously, he served as Deputy Grand Knight and Grand Knight of 7052 and Faithful Navigator of Assembly 1818.
Mike was predeceased by his parents, Paul and Mary (Kozan) Groff, and his brothers.
He leaves behind his cousin, Theresa Karlinski and her husband , Tom, as well as other cousins. He also leaves behind his devoted companion Joan Koson.
He was very supportive of an organization called the North Country Mission of Hope. Before the pandemic and the unrest in Nicaragua, they would take volunteers to help the poor in that country and also help in this country when areas were devastated by weather, etc. He sponsored two children in Nicaragua so they could receive an education.
Services: His Celebration of Life will be at Epiphany Cathedral on Wednesday, April 28, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow the mass in the Epiphany Memorial Garden. Online condolences can be made at ToaleBrothers.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mike’s memory to the North Country Mission of Hope, 3452 Route 22, Peru, NY 12972, or the charity of your choice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.