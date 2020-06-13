Millicent Jane Gard

Millicent Jane Gard, age 91, of Venice, Florida, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020. She was born in Malden, Massachusetts, to Walter and Winnifred MacDonald.

Millie came to Venice from Reading, Massachusetts, in 1991. She will be remembered for her positive and outgoing attitude, as well as her infectious smile.

Millie will always be thought of as the chocolate chip cookie lady. She loved making cookies and handing them out to just about everyone she came into contact with.

Millie is survived by her sons, Stephen Gard and his wife, Janet Doyle Gard, of York, Maine, and James Gard and his wife, Ellen Nolan Gard, of Stoneham, Massachusetts; three grandchildren, Brian, Lauren and Edward; and four great-grandchildren, Alexis, Owen, Lily and Landon.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward K. Gard, and her brother, Walter MacDonald Jr.

Services: No services are scheduled at this time. To share a memory of Millie or to send a condolence to the family, visit FarleyFuneralHome.com.

