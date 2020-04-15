Milton Ross Seiler
Milton Ross Seiler, of Venice, Florida, and Worthington, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 29, 2020. He was 88 years old.
He was born to Don Milton and Cora Seiler on Dec. 30, 1931, in Lakewood, Ohio. He grew up in New London, Ohio, before attending The Ohio State University and graduating with master's degrees in physics and mathematics.
He was a physicist for Rockwell International and Battelle in Columbus, Ohio. He served his country as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy.
Milt was a dedicated Bible teacher throughout his life. He touched many lives by sharing his knowledge and insight of God’s word. He was an awesome teacher.
In retirement, he volunteered with the Spiritual Care Team at Venice Hospital and helped many elderly friends in his community.
Milton was preceded in death by his first wife, Norma Seiler, and is survived by his children, Mark Seiler of Port St. Lucie, Florida, Kim Seiler Bell of Friday Harbor, Washington and Julie Glover of Venice.
He was also preceded in death by his second wife, Harriette (Yenser) Seiler, and stepson Randall Yenser. He is survived by his stepdaughters, Judith Skidmore of Ocala, Florida, Cynthia Kingry of Wildwood, Florida, and Malinda Westlake of The Villages, Florida.
He is survived by the love of his 17 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Milt was a master sand castle builder and loved to share his talents with all his grandchildren.
Services: He will be laid to rest at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Worthington. No date has been set for the service.
