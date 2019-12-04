Moyle Louis Langille
Moyle “Duke” Louis Langille, 86, of Venice, Florida, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Venice Regional Bayfront Health.
He lived in Venice since 1993 and had summered in Ipswich, Massachusetts, since 2000.
Duke was born Sept. 5, 1933, in Malden, Massachusetts, the youngest of 10 children of the late Moyle Langille and Ina (Crowell) Langille.
Duke grew up and attended public schools in Malden, Massachusetts. He graduated in 1951 from Malden High School, where he was the captain of the varsity basketball team. He served a tour in the U.S. Navy from 1954 to 1959.
For nearly two decades, Duke and his wife of 39 years, the late Moira McCarrens Langille, lived in Newburyport and Amesbury, Massachusetts. He worked as a quality control inspector at Brazonics Inc., formerly a division of Adams-Russell Inc., a military and aerospace manufacturing company in Amesbury, until he retired in 1993.
Upon retirement, Duke and Moira began wintering in Venice and became permanent Florida residents. The pair enjoyed traveling to cities abroad such as Paris, Rome and London, and were aficionados of Broadway theater in New York City, where they held a timeshare and visited annually.
Duke’s interest in professional sports — especially the Red Sox, Patriots and all New England teams — and his love of history and travel will be remembered by all who knew him.
He had a great sense of humor and was a gifted storyteller. He enjoyed taking walks in his community and talking to neighbors. He also was a talented woodworker and gardener.
Duke was predeceased by his wife, Moira McCarrens Langille; both of his parents, Ina and Moyle Langille of Malden; and his daughter, Collette Langille of Everett, Massachusetts.
He was the brother of Madge (Langille) Forgeron of Oakville, Washington, and the late Clifford Langille, Edwin Langille, Vilda Langille, Emma Langille, Lily (Langille) Grims, George Langille, Charles “Bucky” Langille and Margaret “Margie” Langille.
He is survived by three children, Valerie Howard and her husband, Daniel Howard, of Chelsea, Maine, Vickie Langille of Tustin, California, and Michael Langille of Dupo, Illinois; and three stepchildren, Mark A. Connolly and his wife, Leila Kontos Connolly, of Norfolk, Massachusetts, Rebecca Connolly Hackler and her husband, Jason Hackler, of Peterborough, New Hampshire, and Paull W. Connolly of Carlsbad, California.
He also leaves two grandsons, Brian Howard and his wife, Erin Howard, of Hallowell, Maine, and Nicholas Howard and his wife, Angela Howard, of Gardiner, Maine; five step-grandchildren, Melina and Tyler Connolly of Norfolk, Eliza Hackler of Peterborough, New Hampshire, and Grant and Makena Connolly of Carlsbad, California; four great-grandsons, Nicholas and Mason Howard of Hallowell, Maine, and Evan and Logan Howard of Gardiner, Maine; and many nieces and nephews.
Services: A private gathering in Duke’s honor took place in Venice. Arrangements were in care of Farley Funeral Home in Venice; FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.