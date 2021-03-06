Murray Glenn Swindler
Ret. Col. Murray Glenn Swindler, born in Colon, Panama, on April 18, 1936, passed away in Venice, Florida, on Feb. 28, 2021, at the age of 84.
He relocated to Venice, Florida, from Kailua, Hawaii in 1994. Glenn retired from the U.S. Army at the rank of colonel after 30 years of service and was the recipient of the Bronze Star.
In addition to two tours in Korea and one in Vietnam, he was an instructor at West Point and at the U.S. Army War College. Glenn was also a Master Mason.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patricia M. Swindler; and two sons, Thomas J. Swindler II of Palm Bay, Florida, and Douglas Scott Swindler of Gainesville, Florida.
He also leaves behind four grandchildren: Margaret Walker, Douglas Swindler Jr., Laura Glenn and Matthew Swindler, and four great-grandchildren.
Services: A graveside service with full military honors will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery on Friday, March 12, at 12:30 p.m. Farley Funeral Home, Venice, is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting FarleyFuneralHome.com.
