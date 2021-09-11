Nancy Ann Buonpane
Nancy Ann Buonpane, 77, of Venice, Florida, passed on Monday, March 8, 2021.
She was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on Sept. 18, 1943, to Keith and Frances (Owen) McGowen.
She was happily married to Jim Buonpane for 54 years. Together they raised two daughters, Beth Angell (David) and Heidi Aeppli (Troy).
They resided in Poland, Ohio, until 1986, when they moved to Englewood, Florida, where they continued to create a beautiful life together on Lemon Bay, enjoying boating, fishing and Sunday dinners with their family.
Nancy’s birth was quite miraculous. She was born three months premature, weighing a mere 2 pounds, 3 ounces, and spent her first three months in the hospital.
Nancy graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and met her husband, Jim, at the age of 17 at the Holiday Bowl. They were married in 1961, and shortly after started the famous record hop dances at The Old Barn in Youngstown.
Nancy often told stories about all the quarters they counted at the end of the night, because admission was 50 cents. Nancy managed the dances and Jim played in the band.
Nancy was also an avid bowler and bowled on a league at the Holiday Bowl for many years.
She lived in Poland until the age of 43, when she and Jim moved to Englewood, fulfilling a lifelong dream of theirs.
Nancy loved to have fun, and cherished her family and friends. She adored her two grandsons, Ryan Angell and Jakob Aeppli, to whom she passed on her unconditional love for family, her sensational fishing skills and her love for playing cards, almost any game with them. She was a formidable opponent in most any game.
Life was always a party with her around. She was recently dancing up a storm at her grandson Ryan’s wedding, with a beaming smile, calling the evening “magical.”
Nancy had a love for playing the odds. She and Jim traveled to Biloxi, Mississippi, where she displayed some mean gambling skills, which later became one of her daily activities in Venice.
Nancy was very involved in both of her daughters’ businesses. She was the shopper in the family and was masterful at finding deals. She was the expert furniture color coordinator in Beth & Dave’s Pool & Patio business for 17 years.
Nancy was still involved in Heidi’s business, Venice Day Spa, where she was affectionately known as “Spa Mom.” She loved chatting with the girls and guests over the last 28 years.
Nancy had a warm and giving heart and loved to share any words of advice or wisdom with all the girls she worked with. Nancy had a saying: “This too shall pass.”
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Buonpane, and her sister-in-law Joanne (Buonpane) Scianna.
Nancy leaves behind daughter Beth Angell (David) of Englewood; daughter Heidi Aeppli Dooling (Troy) of Nokomis, Florida; grandson Ryan Angell (Morgan) of Venice; grandson Jakob Aeppli of Venice; brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Chuck and Kay McGowen of Warren, Ohio; a brother-in-law, Richard Buonpane (Erene) of Nokomis; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss her dearly.
We know that Nancy is celebrating with Jim and playing cards with him and the family and friends that went before her.
We miss Nancy and Jim every day but know that we will continue to live the life that she taught us and pass it on to our children’s children, remembering her lesson that “Family is Everything.”
Services: Farley Funeral Home, Venice, handled the arrangements. To send a condolence or memory, visit FarleyFuneralHome.com.
