Nancy B. Packard
Nancy B. Packard was born in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, on July 25, 1947. She died on May 23, 2019, after a long struggle with frontotemporal degeneration.
She was the daughter of Barbara Rudd Bass and Matt Bygnes and was raised in Florida by Barbara and Curtis Bass.
Nancy graduated from Sarasota High in 1965. She received her B.A. in German and History from Florida Southern College, Lakeland, and an M.S. in Managment and Organizational Behavior from Benedictine University, Lisle, Illinois.
Nancy taught Social Studies at Venice Middle School until 1987, when she and her family moved to Wheaton, Illinois. She successfully transitioned her career to human resource leadership positions in national and international organizations throughout the next 20 years.
Nancy was a loving and generous force of nature. With any task she undertook and any party that she threw, she would dive in with a zest for making the experience as successful and fun as possible.
To her family and friends she was legendary and the subject of many joyous stories. Her presence was and continues to be missed and celebrated by all who had the great fortune to know and love her.
She is survived by her husband, Walter; son Bryn; sisters Susan Deegan, Penny Verde and Patty Bass; and numerious nieces.
She was predeceased by her sister Cindy Bass; mother, Barbara; stepfather, Curtis; and father, Matt.
Services: There will be a private celebration of life.
Contributions: Those who are interested may make contributions to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, theaftd.org/support-aftds-mission.
