NANCY E CIRILLO

Venice - Nancy E. (Marinelli) Cirillo, age 91, of Venice and Quincy, Mass., died peacefully, Wednesday, April 19, 2023 in the comfort of her loving family.

Nancy was born in Quincy, to the late Giuseppe and Marianna (Risio) Marinelli. Raised and educated in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1949. Nancy lived in Quincy for many years and was also a longtime winter resident of Venice and a permanent resident for the past several years. She was the former owner and operator of her family's well-known Villa Rosa Restaurant in Quincy for sixty years. Nancy was an active member of Saint John the Baptist Parish in Quincy and the Epiphany Cathedral Church in Venice. She was a loyal member of the Kennedy Center in Quincy where she made many friendships and enjoyed playing cards and Mahjong. She also enjoyed trips to various casinos and playing golf at the Rockland Mass. Golf Course and in Florida. Most of all, Nancy was dedicated to her family, especially to her much-loved grandchildren and great grandchildren.


   
