NANCY E CIRILLO

Venice - Nancy E. (Marinelli) Cirillo, age 91, of Venice and Quincy, Mass., died peacefully, Wednesday, April 19, 2023 in the comfort of her loving family.
Nancy was born in Quincy, to the late Giuseppe and Marianna (Risio) Marinelli. Raised and educated in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1949. Nancy lived in Quincy for many years and was also a longtime winter resident of Venice and a permanent resident for the past several years. She was the former owner and operator of her family's well-known Villa Rosa Restaurant in Quincy for sixty years. Nancy was an active member of Saint John the Baptist Parish in Quincy and the Epiphany Cathedral Church in Venice. She was a loyal member of the Kennedy Center in Quincy where she made many friendships and enjoyed playing cards and Mahjong. She also enjoyed trips to various casinos and playing golf at the Rockland Mass. Golf Course and in Florida. Most of all, Nancy was dedicated to her family, especially to her much-loved grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Beloved wife of the late George R. Cirillo. Devoted mother of Maria J. Massey and her husband Richard of Weymouth, Mass., Michael J. Cirillo of Pembroke, Mass., Elaine M. Cirillo and her partner Paul Ramponi of Bridgewater, Mass., and George L. Cirillo of Quincy. Loving grandmother of seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Dear sister of Dora MacDonald of Vt. and the late Bianca Anne Zanghi. Nancy is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Tuesday, April 25, from 4 - 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Wednesday, April 26, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree, Mass. For those who wish, donations in Nancy's memory may be made to the Norwell VNA / Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
