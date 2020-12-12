Chatfield

Nancy Jane Reed Chatfield

Nancy Jane Reed Chatfield, and her “four kids,” Sam, Hank, Lucy and Lottie, journeyed to Heaven Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.

The daughter of Robert Bruce Reed Jr. and Ruth Seaman Reed was raised in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, and graduated high school in 1942. She attended Allegheny College, graduating in 1946. While there, she joined Alpha Xi Delta National Sorority.

She was predeceased by her parents; brothers, William and Robert S. Reed; and husbands John D. Goodman in 1997 and George L. Chatfield in 2014.

Surviving are nephews Robert W. Reed of DuBois, Pennsylvania, and Charles B. Reed of Bentonville, Arizona; and niece Carrie S. Corbett (Gary) of Catasauqua, Pennsylvania.

Retiring after 28 years from Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh in 1989, she and Jack moved to Harbor Lights in Venice, Florida. She and George moved to Village On The Isle from Venice Gardens in 2009.

Services: Burial will take place in Oakmont Cemetery this spring.


