Nancy Johnson
Nancy (Kinder) Johnson, 74, of Venice, Florida, formerly of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.
Nancy was born Jan. 8, 1945, in Columbus, the daughter of the late Edward and Irma (Tucker) Kinder.
Nancy is survived by her husband, James Johnson of Venice; brother Lance “Fred” Kinder of Westerville, Ohio; daughters Amy (Michael) Pohle of Orient, Ohio, and Jenny (Chris) Meitner of Grove City, Ohio; grandchildren Alexa (Nathan) Bennett of Dublin, Ohio, and Connor (Maddy) Pohle, Grove City, Ohio, as well as twins Sasha and Sophie Meitner of Grove City.
Nancy was preceded in death by two brothers, Gary and John Kinder, and sister-in-law Ruth Kinder.
Services: Services will be held at a later date in Columbus.
Contributions: Donations may be made in Nancy’s name to Venice Living Room, 2350 Scenic Drive, Venice FL 34293. Checks may be payable to Senior Friendship Center.
