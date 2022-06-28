Nancy M. Arciprete Cieri Jun 28, 2022 13 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Card of Thanks Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nancy M. (Scott) Arciprete Cieri, 80, of Lunenburg, Mass., and Venice, Fla., passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, July 1, 2022, at 10 a.m., in St. Boniface Church, Lunenburg, MA.Burial will in the North Cemetery in Lunneburg, MA. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022, from 4-7 p.m., in the Anderson Funeral Home, Ayer, MA.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Eagle House Senior Community Center, checks payable to: Eagles House Supporters, 25 Memorial Dr., Lunenburg, MA 01462.For further information please visit www.andersonfuneral.com Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Venice man, 72, killed in moped wreck Anti-Semitic messages left at area homes Escaping the horror -- Ukrainians now need help in Venice South Venice cafe closing after 15 years Ringling College sued on fraud, negligence allegations Load entries × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Trending Now Venice man, 72, killed in moped wreck Anti-Semitic messages left at area homes Escaping the horror -- Ukrainians now need help in Venice South Venice cafe closing after 15 years Ringling College sued on fraud, negligence allegations Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.