Nancy M. Arciprete Cieri

Nancy M. (Scott) Arciprete Cieri, 80, of Lunenburg, Mass., and Venice, Fla., passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, July 1, 2022, at 10 a.m., in St. Boniface Church, Lunenburg, MA.

Burial will in the North Cemetery in Lunneburg, MA. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022, from 4-7 p.m., in the Anderson Funeral Home, Ayer, MA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Eagle House Senior Community Center, checks payable to: Eagles House Supporters, 25 Memorial Dr., Lunenburg, MA 01462.

