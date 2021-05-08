Nancy S. Reynolds
Nancy S. Reynolds, 74, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in the arms of her loving family. She fought a short, yet courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, though it never took away her spirit.
Nancy was happily married to her husband, Bill Reynolds, for 39 years. Having such an incredibly close relationship, it was never just Bill or just Nancy, it was always “Bill and Nancy.” They had a one-of-a-kind marriage, and took the greatest joy in the day-to-day pleasures.
Bill and Nancy loved vacationing on cruises, trips to Arizona and New York to visit their daughters, playing pickleball, beach dinners with their friends and cooking meals together nightly.
Nancy is survived by two daughters, Rebecca Wertling (married to Bill Wertling) and Rachel Mahan (married to Carl Mahan).
She was an absolutely incredible mother. She strove to give her children everything they could ever want or need. Every sacrifice she made she did with pride, and the biggest, most beautiful smile on her face.
If you knew Nancy, you knew love. She was an amazingly generous woman and a fierce advocate for social justice, and she was unbelievably selfless.
Nancy was an outstanding chef, and cooked her family “Sunday dinners” every single night. She loved sharing her cooking with others, and would take such pride in hosting dinner parties. Nancy would do anything to put a smile on your face.
Nancy was an extremely intelligent woman, and worked for years as an insurance executive.
When her youngest daughter was born, she was a wonderful homemaker for many years, before she returned to work as a Realtor. She helped so many people find the homes of their dreams, and many of her clients grew into close friends.
Services: Nancy will have a celebration of life in Florida and in New York.
Contributions: Nancy was extremely proud of the progress her family made in raising funds for PanCAN’s “Purple Stride” Walk. In lieu of flowers, please support future pancreatic cancer patients and their families by donating to “Team Nancy:” Support.pancan.org/goto/teamnancy21.
