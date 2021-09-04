Nancy S. Waterman

Nancy S. Waterman, 91, died Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Elkhart General Hospital, Elkhart, Indiana.

She was born Dec. 4, 1929, in Chicago, Illinois, to Stephen and Arvida (Leaf) Shepul.

On May 2, 1953, she married the love of her life, Thomas Edward Waterman in Chicago, Illinois. He died June 15, 1997.

Nancy was a graduate of Faulkner Girls School, where she enjoyed playing field hockey. She received a bachelor’s degree in home economics from Illinois Institute of Technology.

Mrs. Waterman worked as an educational secretary for 25 years in South Holland, Illinois, and was also a member of the school board in a neighboring district.


Always a proponent of education, she was an avid reader, donating many books to various libraries.

She is survived her children, Linda Waterman and Tim Waterman, both of Venice.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Miriam Willems and Persus DeLay.

Services: According to her wishes, cremation will take place, with burial at Oakridge Cemetery, Goshen, Indiana, at a later date. To share online condolences, visit YoderCulpFuneralHome.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to the American Cancer Society.

