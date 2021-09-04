Nancy S. Waterman Sep 4, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Card of Thanks Search Nancy S. Waterman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nancy S. WatermanNancy S. Waterman, 91, died Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Elkhart General Hospital, Elkhart, Indiana.She was born Dec. 4, 1929, in Chicago, Illinois, to Stephen and Arvida (Leaf) Shepul.On May 2, 1953, she married the love of her life, Thomas Edward Waterman in Chicago, Illinois. He died June 15, 1997.Nancy was a graduate of Faulkner Girls School, where she enjoyed playing field hockey. She received a bachelor’s degree in home economics from Illinois Institute of Technology.Mrs. Waterman worked as an educational secretary for 25 years in South Holland, Illinois, and was also a member of the school board in a neighboring district.Always a proponent of education, she was an avid reader, donating many books to various libraries.She is survived her children, Linda Waterman and Tim Waterman, both of Venice.Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Miriam Willems and Persus DeLay.Services: According to her wishes, cremation will take place, with burial at Oakridge Cemetery, Goshen, Indiana, at a later date. To share online condolences, visit YoderCulpFuneralHome.com.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to the American Cancer Society. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Arriving home to his trees gone Story of YouTube celeb buying lots of local land is #1 Venice chiropractor offers mask exemptions Group asks kids to take masks off at 10 a.m. Monday Schools won't take mask exemption from Venice chiropractor Load entries × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Calendar
