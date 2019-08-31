Nancy Salabes
Nancy (Goertz Meredith) Salabes, age 84, of Nokomis, Florida, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019.
She was born March 24, 1935, in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and came to Nokomis in 1978.
She attended Penn State University prior to being branch manager of an independent insurance appraisal company.
She was a faithful volunteer at Historic Spanish Point for several years. She was a past president at Mission Valley Civic Association, where she served for two years, and a past member of the League of Women Voters.
Survivors include her sons, Thomas Meredith of Atlanta, Georgia, L.T. Meredith of Sarasota, Florida, and Donald Meredith of Englewood, Florida; a sister, Shirley Miller of Williamsport; nephews William Miller and Richard Miller; favorite niece Barbara Cooley; and a granddaughter, Malinda Lisa Meredith of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.