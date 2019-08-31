Nancy Salabes

Nancy (Goertz Meredith) Salabes, age 84, of Nokomis, Florida, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019.

She was born March 24, 1935, in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and came to Nokomis in 1978.

She attended Penn State University prior to being branch manager of an independent insurance appraisal company.

She was a faithful volunteer at Historic Spanish Point for several years. She was a past president at Mission Valley Civic Association, where she served for two years, and a past member of the League of Women Voters.

Survivors include her sons, Thomas Meredith of Atlanta, Georgia, L.T. Meredith of Sarasota, Florida, and Donald Meredith of Englewood, Florida; a sister, Shirley Miller of Williamsport; nephews William Miller and Richard Miller; favorite niece Barbara Cooley; and a granddaughter, Malinda Lisa Meredith of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Recommended for you

Load entries