Nancy Stamper
Nancy Stamper, 84, passed away Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, after a 16-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
She was born in Columbia City, Indiana, the seventh of eight children to Ira and Eva Ramp. Brother Bill survives her.
In 1961, she married Dick Stamper, whom she met when they were fellow students at Indiana University. The had three children: Richard of Hamilton, Ohio, John of Atlanta, Georgia, and May of Minneapolis, Minnesota.
She and Dick worked for many years in Dayton, Ohio, where Nancy was a respiratory therapist at Kettering Medical Center. They moved to Venice, Florida, in 2004, residing at the Plantation Golf & Country Club until April 2018, when they moved to the Village On The Isle.
She was an active photographer of Plantation wildlife and a certified yoga instructor. She participated in musical and other social events at the Plantation. She was also active in the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice for many years.
In addition to Dick and their three children, she is survived by three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and seven nieces.
Services: A Celebration of Life service will be held in Nancy’s honor in Renaissance I of Village On The Isle at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 4. All who knew her or Dick are invited to attend.
Contributions: If desired, contributions may be made to a charity of your choice in remembrance of Nancy.
