Nancy Trefrey Carvill, 90, entered into her rest with the Lord on Friday, May 21, 2021.
Born May 1, 1931, she lived a long and fruitful life filled with abundant love and gratitude for family, friends and neighbors.
Nancy and the love of her life, Dick Carvill, celebrated 60 years of marriage before she lost him to Alzheimer’s in 2013.
Nancy managed life’s many challenges through her deep faith, sincere friendships and lifelong dedication to serving her church and others.
She was an active member of St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Marblehead, Massachusetts, and at St. Mark’s in Venice, Florida, serving on the altar guild at both churches for many years.
Though she relocated often due to Dick’s job at GE, Nancy was a true “Marbleheader” and moved back home in 1962, maintaining a residence there for 50 years before moving to Venice full time in 2012.
Nancy moved to the Village On The Isle community in 2017, where she served as president of her residence board in 2019 and made many new friends with her compassion and humor.
Nancy Carvill was a wise, honest woman with a passion for excellence and a heart to serve. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her husband, Nancy was preceded in death by her sister, Carol Bravos. She is survived by two sons, Rich (Patty) of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, and Dave (Mary) of Byfield, Massachusetts; four grandchildren (Mike, Katie, Spencer, Lincoln); and three great-grandchildren (Quinn, Remi, Scarlett); in addition to nieces JoAnne Golden, Paula Kelly, Suzanne Thomas, Jill Cutting and Lisa Thomas and nephews David Thomas and Bill Thomas.
Services: Nancy’s celebration of life is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Venice. She will be interred with her husband at the family site in Waterside Cemetery in Marblehead later this year.
Contributions: Financial gifts in memory of Nancy may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.