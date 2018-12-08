Naomi Jean Rizzi
Naomi Jean Rizzi (Falcone), 67, formerly of Wayne, New Jersey, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in Venice, Florida.
Naomi battled illness for quite some time but always kept a smile on her face and on the faces of all who knew her.
Naomi raised her daughters, Jessica, 42, and Nicole, 37, with their father, Nick, 67, in North Haledon, New Jersey, before retiring to Venice. There, she became very involved in The Bridge Church, which brought her great joy and friendships.
She was also a lover of all creatures great and small. She is remembered as always having a pet by her side, sneaking them snacks and cuddles at every turn.
She also cherished times spent with her grandchildren, Autumn and Luca, and her lifelong best friend, Jackie Tinnerello.
Naomi is also survived by her mother, Jean; her brothers, Richard and Larry; and her sisters, Cecilia, Jackie and Joanne; as well as her extended family who all loved her dearly.
Services: The family is planning a Memorial Service in New Jersey that will be announced at a later date.
