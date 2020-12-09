Nell Taylor
On Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, Nell Taylor, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 78, after a brave fight with cancer.
Nell was born in Fort Gay, West Virginia, on March 19, 1942, and spent her childhood in Huntington, West Virginia, where she attended Vinson High School and met the love of her life, Sherman Taylor.
Nell enjoyed the mountains and lush foliage of West Virginia, but it was the water that provided her most precious memories, including the lakes of Warsaw, Indiana, where she raised her children and enjoyed playing tennis at Tippecanoe; Lake Michigan where she spent her summers; and the beaches of Venice, Florida, where she lived and worked for 37 years.
The shells collected by grandchildren on the beach, and the Petoskey stones collected while spending time away with her husband on Lake Michigan, were her most prized possessions.
Nell worked as a Realtor for more than 35 years, most recently as an associate of Michael Saunders & Company in Venice, where she felt blessed by the support of colleagues who became “family” to her.
Nell was preceded in death by her father, Paul Edwards; her mother, Pheobe Edwards; and grandson Sherman Taylor III.
She is survived by her husband, Sherman; her two children, Sheree and Sherman Jr.; her grandchildren, Matthew, Jennifer, Devin and Jessica; and her sister, Brenda Sanders; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Nell was a selfless mother and grandmother, placing the needs of family above those of her own. She will be remembered for the loving and generous person she was.
Services: Services are under the care of Farley Funeral Home, Venice. Online condolences can be made at FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: Donations honoring her life may be made to the Lymphoma Research Foundation.
