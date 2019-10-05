Nelle Jean Holthouse Smith
Nelle Jean Holthouse Smith, 89, of Nokomis, Florida, and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, with family at her side at Tidewell Hospice House in Venice, Florida.
Born Nov. 13, 1929, in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, to her parents, Bernard and Nelle Holthouse, Nelle Jean attended St. Cecelia Academy in Nashville, Tennessee, and also St Mary of the Woods College in Indiana. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from St. Louis Missouri University and her Master’s degree in Education from Shippensburg University in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.
Nelle Jean was an English teacher and guidance counselor for Central Dauphin School District for many years, where she tremendously enjoyed teaching and counseling students.
Nelle Jean was a past board member of Keystone Counseling Association, Harrisburg League of Women Voters, American Association of University Women and Hemlock Girl Scout Council Service Unit.
She was a past member of Phi Delta Kappa and the editorial member of the Pennsylvania Personnel and Guidance Journal, plus she was on the Advisory Committee for Secondary School Counselors for the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
Nelle Jean was a current member of the Council of Catholic Women of Epiphany Cathedral in Venice and the Venice Area Garden Club, where she designed baskets for VAGC home tour benefiting college scholarship funds for Venice High School and beautification projects for the city of Venice.
Nelle Jean was well known for her theme parties that she hosted in her home that are so memorable to all those who attended. She also loved gardening, traveling, reading, artwork and spending time with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lawrence; her daughter Beverly; and her son Gregory.
Nelle Jean is survived by her daughters Emily Waverka (Frank) of Venice, Kimberly Manotti of Venice and Melanie Smith of Glendale, Arizona.
She is also survived by her seven granddaughters, whom she adored immensely and four great grandsons who kept her happy and young, along with many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful staff at Tuscan Gardens of Venetia Bay Assisted Living and Tidewell Hospice in Venice that provided Nelle Jean with the utmost care and understanding.
Services: Friends may attend a celebration of her life at Farley Funeral Home on Sunday, Oct. 6, from 2 to 4 p.m. A memorial service will be held at a date to be announced, at St Catherine Laboure Church, Derry Street, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the AAUW Beverly Jean Smith Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 60911, Harrisburg PA 17106.
