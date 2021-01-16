Nevin Wenstrom
Nevin Wenstrom, 100 years old, of Venice, Florida, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at the Tidewell Hospice Care Center at Village On The Isle.
Nevin was born Feb. 5, 1920, in Galesburg, Illinois, to Fred and Hilda Wenstrom. He had four brothers and three sisters, and is survived by his sisters Ruth Rouland and Jean Brinton and his stepson, Alan Gilbronson.
From 1943 to 1945, Nevin served our nation in World War II in the Radar Detection Unit of the 3rd Army. His unit landed on Omaha Beach in Normandy, France, in the spring of 1944, a week after the initial Allied troop landing.
His unit fought across France and Germany, reaching the Austrian border by the end of the war.
Returning to Galesburg in the summer of 1945, he worked on the family farm for 10 years and then spent 25 years with Builders Supply Co. After retirement, he and his wife Louise — who passed in 2017, also at the age of 100 — lived in Venice and traveled extensively in the U.S. and Europe.
Nevin was a warm and gentle man. His life can be summed up by the following quote: “A beautiful life that came to an end; he died as he lived, everyone’s friend. In our hearts a memory will always be kept, of one we loved and will never forget.” (Author unknown)
