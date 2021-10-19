Nicholas "Nick" Sica, 88, of Suttons Bay, Michigan, and Venice, Florida, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Nick was born Nov. 25, 1932, to the late James J. and Vivian (Ptaszynski) Sica in Detroit. He spent his high school (Cooley High) and college (Detroit Institute of Technology) years on the basketball court, where he became a longtime record-setting player in college for most points scored in a single game.
During all his years growing up and in school he worked with his father, the founder of Jimmies Rustics, learning the ropes of the outdoor furniture business.
Nick met the love of his life, Helen Joan Ackerman (also of Detroit) during his college years. They shared a love of music and dancing, which began their romance and was a constant thread throughout their 66 years together.
They could be seen “cutting the rug” in Detroit clubs and just about anywhere in the world that good music could be found. If they were on the dance floor they did not go unnoticed. A handsome couple with a lot of style and spunk.
Not long after meeting one another they were married, on Aug. 13, 1955. Five children followed, as did a life-long career as owner/manager of Jimmies Rustics, which grew into a successful multi-store business serving metro Detroit.
Though he worked long hours, he was always a loving husband and father who took the time to know and participate in his children’s lives. His home was a welcome gathering place for them, their friends and partners. He encouraged and supported their many different personalities and paths in life.
In later years, he was a fun and entertaining Grandpa who was adored by all of his grandchildren.
In retirement, Nick and Helen moved to Northport, Michigan, and spent winters in Venice. They learned to sail the waters of Lake Michigan with good friends. Nick loved to play guitar and sing and was a member of the Northport Village Voices for many years.
As a lifelong learner, he discovered yoga in his 80s, biking each morning for yoga on Venice Beach, rain or shine.
Always an open-minded, progressive and caring person Nick became more and more interested in local and world issues. This led him to involvement in discussion groups like Cracker Barrel (Northport) and Great Decisions (Venice).
Eventually, he found the Veterans for Peace group in Traverse City and there he found his community of fellow activists. Though not a veteran of war, he was a devoted and passionate member of VFP with a particular concern to the issues of gun control, ending all wars and peace in the world.
He was not afraid to take his agenda to the streets and could often be seen walking downtown clad in his Teach Peace attire, carrying signs for peace. His passionate plea to end violence and wars kept him busy writing notes until the final days of his life.
His love, generosity, inspiration and warmth, as well as his passion for peace, are his legacy, and he will be deeply missed by his family and many others.
Nick was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Maryanne Sica and Connie Chila.
Nick is lovingly remembered by his beloved wife of 66 years, Helen; their children, Theresa Sica (George Donovan), James Sica (Michelle), Denise Sica (Gary Ivinskas), Maria Roth (Paul) and Christina Edwards (Chris); grandchildren Jessica, Alexandria, Maria, Sophia, Elena, Chase, Summer and Brooke; and great-grandchildren Cora and Nico, Charlotte and Effie.
Services: A memorial gathering will be held at a later date, most likely in the spring. The family welcomes you to share your memories and condolences at Reynolds-Jonkhoff.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, Nick requested donations be directed to Veterans for Peace Chapter 50.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.