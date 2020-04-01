Nilah Yvonne (Hathaway) Byrd
Nilah Yvonne (Hathaway) Byrd, 98, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Elmcroft of Muncie, Indiana.
Nilah was born April 24, 1921, to Basil E. and Lena C. (Metzger) Hathaway. She graduated from Ridgeville High School in 1939 and then married her high school sweetheart Robert Byrd, also of Ridgeville, Indiana.
After moving from Ridgeville to Venice, Florida, in 1960 with their son, Bruce, they worked in various businesses until finishing their working years managing the Venice Beach Pavilion for many decades.
Nilah’s hobbies included travel, crochet, tropical crafts, oil painting and organ music. She was a very talented and meticulous worker.
Surviving are her son, Bruce; half-siblings Ann, Don and Sam Hathaway; and many loving nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed and admired by them all.
Her work in an aircraft assembly plant in Galveston, Texas, and that of the many other women who kept our forces equipped in their fight for our freedom in World War II stand as testimony to the honor of “The Greatest Generation.”
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob; daughter-in law Nancy; siblings Charles, Basil L., Paul and Pauline; and half-siblings John, Jim, Kay and Gay.
Deepest gratitude goes to the staff of Elmcroft of Muncie.
Services: A celebration of Nilah’s life will occur at a later date. Her cremated remains will rest with those of her beloved husband at Florida National Cemetery near Bushnell, Florida. Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, 415 E. Washington St., Muncie, Indiana, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at MeeksMortuary.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, the American Cancer Society will graciously accept contributions.
