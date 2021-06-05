Norma A. Cooley
Norma A. Cooley, 98, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Venice, Florida.
Norma was born Feb. 2, 1923, to Gustav and Margaret Schweizer of Brooklyn, New York. She lived a long and fulfilling life with many experiences involving travel, business and social activities.
She was an avid golfer and shared her passion with others by teaching them how to play. Norma skillfully achieved her first hole-in-one on the Bucknell University Golf Course in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.
Norma loved playing bridge and bingo and shared her enthusiasm with friends and family. Seeing them win brought her the most joy.
In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by sister Margaret Murphy; husband Robert Cooley Sr.; former husband Emil Gerlt Jr.; and stepson Lee Cooley.
Surviving Norma are her daughter, Sandra Gerlt-Olsen-Engel; grandchildren, Dawn L. Ziertman, Jennifer E. Jaskowiak and Erik M. Olsen; great-grandchildren, Tyler J. Jaskowiak, Deven M. Ziertman, Lander J. Olsen and Paxton W. Olsen; stepson, Robert Cooley Jr.; and step-granddaughter, Stephanie Cooley-Sharp.
Services: The family will celebrate Norma’s life in Minocqua, Wisconsin, this summer.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, you may make donations to the South County Food Pantry, 121 Warfield Ave., Venice, FL 34285; 941-408-2911.
