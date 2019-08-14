Norma Garard
Norma Garard of Venice, Florida, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at her residence in Venice.
Norma was born in Sutter, Illinois, on Aug. 9, 1934, her life ending exactly 85 years after her birth.
She was the daughter of Martin J. Humke and Leota Dowdall Humke. Norma’s parents were farmers and she attended grade school at a one-room school for all eight grades.
Norma went to high school in Warsaw, Illinois, where she met her future husband, Jim Garard. She went on to Western Illinois University, where she earned her associate degree and her elementary school teacher certificate.
She taught elementary education in Warsaw, Illinois, and Maryland Heights, Missouri, schools. She married Jim Garard June 5, 1955, and the family lived in Willard, Ohio, and Crawfordsville, Indiana.
They retired to Nokomis, Florida, in 1993 where they lived until moving to Venice in 2016.
She continued her teaching career and also raised three daughters, Kathy Nine of Nokomis, Judy Rowland (David) of North Redington Beach, Florida, and Karen (John) Hilt, Eustis, Florida.
Her family includes six grandchildren, Wendy (Birl) Noe, Mandy (Shawn) Blaich, Eric Nine, Kelsey Hilt, Cory (Samantha) Hilt and Brack (Jaci) Rowland; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Norma enjoyed playing golf and bridge. But her main interest was her family and spending time with them and encouraging their activities and accomplishments.
She was a member of Venice Presbyterian Church. Her activities included support of Venice Theatre, Tampa Bay Symphony, Venice Symphony and the Venice Concert Band.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter Karen Hilt.
Services: A Memorial Service will be held at Venice Presbyterian Church on Saturday, Aug. 17, at 2 p.m. To share a memory of Norma or to send a condolence to the family, visit: FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Contributions: The family requests that any memorials be made to Venice Presbyterian Church or the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
