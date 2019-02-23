Norma Jean Hitt
Norma Jean (Cochran) Hitt, 87 of Venice, Florida, November 30, 1931-February 6, 2019
Born in Berea, Ohio, she attended Columbia Station, Ohio, High School, where she was Homecoming Queen. She married Richard E. Hitt of Berea, Ohio, in 1950.
Norma was the loving mother of five children, Richard Jr., Pamela C., Gregory V., Karen A. and Robert J. Hitt. She is survived by sister Linda L. (Cochran) Wagner and was preceded in death by brother John E. Cochran Sr.; sister Mary L. (Cochran) Behnke; parents Cecil and Sylvia B (Hunter) Cochran; and daughter Pamela C. Hitt.
She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, Richard E. III, Carolyn M., Joshua P., Timothy J., Trevor L., Amber G. (Vistein), Jamie R., Rachel M. (Vistein), Tara N. (Sall), Ryan J., Alexander J. (Sall), Nicholas R. (Sall) and Cody J., Bradley R.; and six great-grandchildren, Kaley E., Kyler R., Paul A., Heather R., Crew J. and Oakley E.
Norma settled in Columbus, Ohio, in 1954, raised her five children before moving with her family to Plantation, Florida, in 1975. In 1982, Norma moved to join family in Venice.
Norma attended the United Methodist Church and quietly carried her faith throughout her life. Her life verse was Acts 16:31.
Services: By her wishes, a private memorial was held Saturday, Feb. 9, at which her life was warmly celebrated. One shared Proverbs 31:10: “To me that is your mother ‘A wife of noble character who can find? She is worth far more than rubies.’” Amen to that. She was worth far more than rubies indeed. Godspeed, Grandma Jean. Mail correspondence may be sent to Karen Hitt, P.O. Box 33, Venice FL 34284.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her name to A Celebrated Life, CBN Tribute Gifts.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.