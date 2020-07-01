Norma M. Wiczek
Norma M. Wiczek, age 80, of Venice, Florida, died Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Venice Regional Bayfront Health. She was born Aug. 23, 1939, in Warwick, England, to Kathleen and Sidney Phillips.
She was an Air Force spouse and a member of VFW Auxiliary Post 8118. She loved English murder mysteries, antiques and crossword puzzles and believed a good cup of tea could solve any problem.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Michael; daughter Kathryn Herman and her husband, Robert (Austin, Texas), and daughter Josephine Seutter and her husband, Glenn (Manhattan, Kansas).
She was a much-loved grandmother to Geoff, Katie, Megan and Laura and great-grandmother to Mason and Emmie.
