Norman “Norm” James Pokorny
Norman “Norm” James Pokorny, 86 of Venice, Florida, formerly of Rockville, Maryland, and Rye, New Hampshire, passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Venice Regional Bayfront Health after a brief illness.
He was the devoted husband of Carolyn (Dennehy) Pokorny, his beloved wife of 55 years who passed in 2016.
Norm was born in Clutier, Iowa on Sept. 27, 1934, the oldest son of John and Tillie (Chisek) Pokorny. He was raised on his family’s now 100-year farm in Iowa and was a very proud member of the 4-H Club.
He graduated from Loras Academy in Dubuque before attending University of Iowa in Ames, where he graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering. Norm went on to earn his professional engineering License.
Norm enlisted in the Army and served two years in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, where he met the love of his life, Carolyn Dennehy of Quincy, Massachusetts. They married in April 1960, settled in Rockville and had three daughters.
A successful entrepreneur, Norm founded Seasonair Inc., a heating, air conditioning and refrigeration business, in 1966. Today, Seasonair is one of the largest commercial air conditioning and heating contractors in the Washington, D.C., area.
Norm and Carolyn uprooted from Maryland and became snowbirds in 2000, spending summers in Rye, and winters in Venice. Norm loved the warm Florida weather and walking the beach every morning picking up seashells.
They loved to travel and spend time with their daughters. They enjoyed many European trips, including ones to visit their daughter Karlene and her family in Germany.
Norm was always on the move and loved learning new things. His family and good friends knew his nickname, “Stormin’ Norman.”
He was an avid squash player, playing to his 80s. He also took piano lessons in his 40s and learned to snow ski in his 60s. And if you ever needed anything, he was the guy to ask.
A devoted Catholic and Knights of Columbus member, Norm volunteered time throughout his life to support his church and community.
Everyone loved Norm. He had an infectious smile and a wonderful sense of humor, and loved to laugh. He always enjoyed dinners and outings with family and friends.
He was a dedicated son and brother, wonderful and devoted husband, and a loving, generous father. He adored being a grandfather and, most recently, a great-grandfather.
Norm is survived by daughters Jennifer (Andy) Szulinski, Karlene (Andy) Stecher and Norma Pokorny; grandson Alexander (Emma) Stecher; granddaughter Katharine Stecher; great-grandson Maximilian Stecher; and brothers Alvin Pokorny and Robert Pokorny.
Services: A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life to honor Norm will be held at Immaculate Conception Church in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on a date to be determined due to COVID-19 concerns. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit ToaleBrothers.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.