Norman W. Kolar
Norman W. Kolar, age 78, of Venice, Florida, formally of Cleveland, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
During his life, Norm was a master plumber and enjoyed being an outdoorsman; raising Irish setters.
Traveling the world, he enjoyed the sights from China to Tahiti and Peru to the Panama Canal.
Norm was a generous blood donor, giving 69 gallons.
Norm was always willing to give a helping hand to his friends and neighbors.
Devoted husband, father and grandfather, he leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Carol; daughter, Jennifer (Peter); son, Chris (deceased); and three grandchildren, Andy, Anna, and Allie.
Services: A family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
