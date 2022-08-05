Norris L. Mead was born on December 20, 1933 in Grand Rapids, Mich., to the parents, Helen A. Mead and Maurice L. Mead. He passed away Friday, July 29, 2022. He graduated from Union High School in GR in 1951 and then enlisted in the US Navy. Following his Navy service, he enrolled at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, Mich. He was a member of Alpha Kappa Psi and graduated with a BBA in 1958. While at Western he met and married his wife {Helen} Jean Morris in Kanley Chapel on campus.

Norris was employed by Brunswick Corporation, in Kalamazoo, Chicago area, and finally Muskegon, Mich. After 38 years, he retired and then went on to volunteer for 20 years at United Way of the Lakeshore before relocating to Venice, Fla. While at United Way he volunteered for March of Dimes and chaired many "Day of Caring" projects. He also was an active Band Aide for the West Michigan Concert Winds.

