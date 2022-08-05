Norris L. Mead was born on December 20, 1933 in Grand Rapids, Mich., to the parents, Helen A. Mead and Maurice L. Mead. He passed away Friday, July 29, 2022. He graduated from Union High School in GR in 1951 and then enlisted in the US Navy. Following his Navy service, he enrolled at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, Mich. He was a member of Alpha Kappa Psi and graduated with a BBA in 1958. While at Western he met and married his wife {Helen} Jean Morris in Kanley Chapel on campus.
Norris was employed by Brunswick Corporation, in Kalamazoo, Chicago area, and finally Muskegon, Mich. After 38 years, he retired and then went on to volunteer for 20 years at United Way of the Lakeshore before relocating to Venice, Fla. While at United Way he volunteered for March of Dimes and chaired many "Day of Caring" projects. He also was an active Band Aide for the West Michigan Concert Winds.
Norris loved spending time with his family, living on the lake, traveling and golf, plus various church volunteer activities at Central UMC in Muskegon, and Men's Group at former VNUMC of Nokomis and Grace UMC of Venice.
Survivors include, his wife of 66 years, Jean, son David Mead (Jennifer) Silas and Payton of Granger, Ind., daughter Linda Collins and granddaughter Megan of Tucson, Ariz. Grandchildren, Steven Boyd (Kimberly), Madison, and Emma of Gurnee, Ill., granddaughter-in-law, Jamie Collins and daughters Alexa and Bailey of Maple Hill, Ill. Also surviving is his sister, June Neal of Traverse City, Mich. In addition, he leaves niece, Amy Peterson, Rachel, Allison, and Jeremy of Sauk Rapids, Minn., Michael Peterson (Teri) of Millinocket, Maine and Larry Peterson (Terry) of Beaverton, Ore., Andrea, Monica (David) Ethen, Owen, and Alden, and Carl (Sydney), plus additional great-great nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Helen and Maurice Mead, sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Donald Peterson, grandson Danny Collins, and son in law, John Collins.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider Venice Nokomis Preschool, West Michigan Concert WINDS (Muskegon, MI) United Way, or Village on the Isle.
