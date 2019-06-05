OL Bernard Elgart, U.S.A.R. (Ret.)
Bernard Elgart, 99, of Venice, Florida, formerly of Matawan, New Jersey, and New York, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019.
Bernie was born in Manhattan to his parents Saul (Sam) and Millie, who were first-generation immigrants from Kiev, Russia. He lived with his brother Charlie and sister Gertrude in both Manhattan and the Bronx.
Bernie graduated from James Monroe High School in the Bronx and attended City College of New York.
He enlisted in the Army on Oct. 15, 1941, serving in enlisted status in the Panama Canal Zone as an administrative noncommissioned officer in the Coast Artillery until Oct. 26 1943, rising to the rank of sergeant.
He was selected to attend Adjutant General Officers Candidate School, was commissioned as a second lieutenant and was assigned to Dibble General Hospital in San Francisco, California, as a Special Services officer.
In March 1945, he was assigned to General Headquarters, Far East Command, under General of the Armies Douglas MacArthur as an Information and Education officer, being promoted to the rank of first lieutenant.
After the war, Bernie was relieved from active duty and spent his remaining Army career in the reserves, primarily with the 302nd and the 353rd Civil Affairs Units, rising to the rank of colonel.
In 1961, as a major, he was reactivated in response to the Berlin Crisis, and as the unit’s S-1/adjutant was responsible for effecting and implementing the unit’s mobilization plans.
He retired from the Army in November 1973. His nonmilitary career was as a claims supervisor for worker’s compensation, first for the state of New York and then with Aetna Life and Casualty, from which he retired to Venice in 1982.
Bernie’s interests were collecting stamps, international travel and attending the theater, a trait that he passed along to his children. In later years his family and friends affectionately called him “the colonel.”
Bernie was predeceased by his beloved first wife, Dorothy (“Pat”); second wife, Anna; his brother Charlie and his sister Gertrude.
He is survived by his son, Edward, and spouse Mary Ellen (New Hope, Pennsylvania); his daughter, Kathryn Caro, and her husband Richard (Jackson, New Jersey); grandson, Stephen Elgart; granddaughter Marissa Cortese and her husband, Frank, and granddaughter Lt. Cmdr. Lindsay Czarnecki, U.S. Naval Reserve, and her husband Lt. Cmdr. Edward Czarnecki; along with great-grandchildren Madison Czarnecki, Brooke Czarnecki and Anthony Cortese.
Services: A private ceremony of remembrance and interment was held at Long Island National Cemetery, Farmingdale, New York, Friday, May 31.
Contributions: Donations in lieu of flowers should be made to the National World War II Memorial, Washington, D.C.
